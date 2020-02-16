Increasing clouds will join hit-and-miss rain showers Sunday. It’ll remain mild in the temperature department, with highs above average for this time of year. We’ll see readings catapult to the 60s Monday into Tuesday, with rain chances becoming more likely in the process. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 52˚/Low 36˚ Isolated Showers
- Monday: High 64˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 62˚/Low 53˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 48˚/Low 35˚ Decreasing Clouds
- Thursday: High 43˚/Low 30˚ Partly Sunny
