Increasing rain chances will bring a damp, dreary start to the weekend. Cooler temperatures will also be on the docket, with highs not likely to break out of the 40s. Sunday brings another brief dry stint before rain chances take back over early next week. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 48˚/Low 40˚ Showers Likely
- Sunday: High 54˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Monday: High 63˚/Low 36˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Tuesday: High 66˚/Low 48˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
- Wednesday: High 64˚/Low 48˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
