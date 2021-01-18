Partly to mostly cloudy skies will join temperatures in the low- to mid-40s Monday. A few isolated rain and snow showers will move through tonight into Tuesday morning, before cloudy skies remain through the afternoon. Sunshine should return Wednesday, fueling highs to the upper 40s. Scattered showers will follow for the second to last day of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Monday: Low 28˚ / High 42˚ Partly Cloudy

Tuesday: Low 33˚ / High 47˚ Isolated PM Snow Showers

Wednesday: Low 27˚ / High 46˚ Partly Sunny

Thursday: Low 35˚ / High 53˚ Scattered Showers

Friday: Low 32˚ / High 45˚ Partly Sunny

