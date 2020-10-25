Partly cloudy skies will join isolated shower chances Sunday, as lingering moisture behind a cold front overstays its welcome. Monday will stay cloudy and cool, before increasing rain and storm chances takes us through midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 59˚/ Low 50˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: High 62˚/ Low 53˚ Partly Cloudy
Tuesday: High 59˚/ Low 50˚ Isolated Showers
Wednesday: High 64˚/ Low 44˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: High 63˚/ Low 42˚ Scattered Storms
