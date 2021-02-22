An isolated shower chance Monday morning will make way to decreasing clouds. It’ll be cooler, with highs only making it to the low 40s. Southerly winds coincide with sunshine through midweek, resulting in a nice warming trend for the entire region. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 36˚ / High 43˚ Isolated AM Showers
Tuesday: Low 33˚ / High 55˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 35˚ / High 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 34˚ / High 45˚ Partly Cloudy
Friday: Low 31˚ / High 49˚ Partly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.