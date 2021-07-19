Isolated storm chances will be with us throughout Monday. The majority of us should stay dry, as highs stretch to the mid 80s. A warming trend will follow as high pressure brings a spell of sunshine beginning Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to 90 by Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 68˚ / High 84˚ Isolated Storms
Tuesday: Low 66˚ / High 87˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 68˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 66˚ / High 89˚ Isolated PM Storms
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 90˚ Isolated PM Storms