Partly sunny skies will join isolated storm chances Sunday. Temps will remain below normal for this time of year, topping out in the low 80s. Scattered storms will be throw into the mix Monday and Tuesday, with calmer conditions arriving Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 82˚/ 67˚ Isolated Storms
Monday: 83˚/ 65˚ Isolated Storms
Tuesday: 84˚/ 67˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 80°/ 68° Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 84°/ 60° Partly Sunny
