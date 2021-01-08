Partly cloudy skies will join scattered, light snow showers today. It’ll be very cold, with highs not escaping the mid-30s. Our pattern will become somewhat tranquil through the weekend, before snow chances return late Monday into Tuesday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 37˚ / Low 31˚ Scattered AM Snow Showers
Saturday: High 39˚/ Low 27˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday: High 40˚/ Low 24˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 41˚/ Low 26˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Tuesday: High 39˚ / Low 24˚ Isolated Snow Showers
