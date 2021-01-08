Partly cloudy skies will join scattered, light snow showers today. It’ll be very cold, with highs not escaping the mid-30s. Our pattern will become somewhat tranquil through the weekend, before snow chances return late Monday into Tuesday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Friday: High 37˚ / Low 31˚ Scattered AM Snow Showers

Saturday: High 39˚/ Low 27˚ Partly Sunny

Sunday: High 40˚/ Low 24˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: High 41˚/ Low 26˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers

Tuesday: High 39˚ / Low 24˚ Isolated Snow Showers

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.