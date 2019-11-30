Likely shower and storm chances will plague the early part of our weekend. This will be the result of a strong cold front plowing west to east over the area, which could result in 1 to 1.5 inches of total rainfall before it’s all said and done. Punishing westerly winds bring falling temperatures Sunday, with a scattered wintry mix entering the equation Sunday night into early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 60˚/Low 42˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Sunday: High 50˚/Low 47˚ Increasing Clouds
- Monday: High 44˚/Low 33˚ Scattered AM Wintry Mix
- Tuesday: High 46˚/Low 27˚ Partly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 50˚/Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
