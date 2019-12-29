Likely showers and storms will plague the final day of the weekend. Deep moisture streaming in from the south will interact with a passing cold front, bringing 1.5 to 2.5-plus inches to the region. Behind the front, brisk, northwesterly winds will bring in a jolt of much colder air for the start of 2020. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 67˚/Low 59˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Monday: High 45˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 46˚/Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 48˚/Low 31˚ Scattered Showers
- Thursday: High 53˚/Low 38˚ Scattered Showers
