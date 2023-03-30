Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1251; Last week: 1095
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 210 pounds. $243; 230 pounds $267.50 fancy; 276 pounds $262.50 fancy; 413-415 pounds $231-$238; 451-465 pounds $229-$236; 518-545 pounds $210-$213; 565-590 pounds $200-$214; 580 pounds $221 value added; 610 pounds $206; 652-688 pounds $179-$196; 735 pounds $174; 771 pounds $180; 860-870 pounds $163-$170; 1000 pounds $141; Steers (Medium and Large 2) 451 pounds $201; 517 pounds $191; 715 pounds $169; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 345 pounds $132.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 225 pounds $222; 225-237 pounds $242-$251 fancy; 306-315 pounds $204-$219; 308-329 pounds $225-$237 fancy; 352-390 pounds $196-$208; 404-447 pounds $190-$198; 451-480 pounds $192-$203; 500-536 pounds $176.50-$190.50; 590 pounds $173; 606-648 pounds $165-$172; 639-641 pounds $178-$180 value added; 653-680 pounds $161-$176; 730-747 pounds $148-$160; 760-789 pounds $147-$164.50; 823 pounds $153; 930 pounds $130; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 230 pounds $204; 455 pounds $184.50; 710 pounds $140; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 235 pounds $217; 253 pounds $247.50; 254 pounds $265 fancy; 307 pounds $271 fancy; 361-363 pounds $230-$234; 378 pounds $266; 456 pounds $236.50; 519 pounds $215; 579 pounds $200; 637-645 pounds $180.50; 653 pounds $165; 715-745 pounds $159-$161; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 442 pounds $200; 465 pounds $191; 522-525 pounds $183-$191; 570 pounds $170.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1325-1585 pounds $86-$94.50 average; 1375-1770 pounds $95.50-$114 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1040-1495 pounds $84.50-$93 average; 1010-1460 pounds $94-$118 high; 1205-1235 pounds $81.50-$82.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 690-1175 pounds $64-$74 average; 835-1235 pounds $75-$96 high; 730-1155 pounds $53-$60 low; Bulls (1-2), 1175-2220 pounds $108-$118 average; 1440-2085 pounds $120-$134 high; 1235 pounds $88 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 833-1167 pounds $950-$1200; 2-4 years 990-1205 pounds $1050-$1400; 2-4 years old 830-1665 pounds $1025-$1725; 2-8 years old 1235-1280 pounds $1210-$1235; 2-8 years old 937-1295 pounds $1000-$1300; 2-8 years old 1065-1515 pounds $1225-$1725; 5-8 years old 965-1300 pounds $910-$1075; 5-8 years old 185-1262 pounds $960-$1535; 5-8 years old 1040-1255 pounds $1025-$1400; less than 8 years old 1040 pounds $900; less than 8 years old 1045-1055 pounds $1025-$1100; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 935-1055 pounds $1125-$1275; 2-4 years old 1020-1355 pounds $1150-$1450; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 955-1515 pounds $1175-$2150; 2-8 years old 960-1600 pounds $1325-$2250; 5-8 years old 975-1490 pounds $1350-$1725; less than 5 years old 1025-1445 pounds $1075-$1500; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1135-1230 pounds $1875-$2000; 2-4 years old 1267-1345 pounds $2125-$2200; 5-8 years old 1295-1575 pounds $1525-$1700; 5-8 years old 1405 pounds $1660; less than 5 years old 1157 pounds $1475; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), less than 8 years old 850 pounds $775; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 975-1137 pounds $1400-$1510; 2-4 years old 1085-1810 pounds $1300-$2300.