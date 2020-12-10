Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 699; Last week: 642
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 2 head 275 pounds $96; 3 head 383 pounds $96; 2 head 818 pounds $78; 1 head 995 pounds $78; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 1 head 365 pounds $68; 3 head 448 pounds $67; 1 head 520 pounds $74; 1 head 795 pounds $64.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 30 head 1390 pounds $45-$54 average; 8 head 1455-1785 pounds $55-$59 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 84 head 1070-1450 pounds $45-$54 average; 17 head 1100-1435 pounds $55-$64 high; 20 head 1110-1410 pounds $37-$43 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 33 head 810-1315 pounds $35-$44 average; 10 head 885-1075 pounds $45-$50 high; 10 head 790-1155 pounds $25-$34 low; Bulls (1-2), 24 head 1230-2235 pounds $81-$91 average; 18 head 1635-2165 pounds $93-$106 high; 8 head 1285-1580 pounds $69-$80 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1350; Common 7 head $750-$1075; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $900; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1400; Approved 3 head $1100-$1275; Medium 11 head $875-$1050; Common 11 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 9 head 680 pounds $560; Approved 1 head 775 pounds $650; Approved 8 head 825 pounds $700; Medium 5 head 460-475 pounds $220-$285; Common 4 head 425-450 pounds $180-$190; Baby Bull Calves: 18 head $15-$65; 7 head $120-$240 beef cross, 6 head $50-$110 crossbred; 1 head $25 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 8 head $10-$65; 4 head $140-$220 beef cross; 1 head $100 crossbred; 1 head $30 jersey.
