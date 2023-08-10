Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1128; Last week: 896
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 466-485 pounds $259-$268; 512 pounds $253; 595 pounds $255; 605 pounds $238; 728 pounds $241; 905 pounds $197; 1000 pounds $178; 1107 pounds $169; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 780 pounds $189; Steers (Large 1-2), 461 pounds $223; 568 pounds $225; 737 pounds $193; Steers (Large 2), 770 pounds $180; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 470 pounds $166; 696 pounds $161; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 282 pounds $225; 363-378 pounds $218.50-$229.50; 438-440 pounds $215-$227.50; 506-513 pounds $210-$224.50; 503 pounds $233.50 value added; 560 pounds $225; 605-642 pounds $215-218; 653-675 pounds $183.50-$190.50; 685 pounds $215 value added; 735-740 pounds $183.50-$187; 805 pounds $173; 988 pounds $170; 1000 pounds $174.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2) 205-230 pounds $200-$205; 354 pounds $205.50; 454 pounds $204.50; 533 pounds $200.50; 580 pounds $199.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 470 pounds $174; 540 pounds $175; 670-693 pounds $167.50-$169; 705 pounds $134; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 288 pounds $249; 377 pounds $250; 453 pounds $253; 524 pounds $247; 5620584 pounds $219-$226; 659 pounds $218; 740 pounds $190; 775 pounds $179; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 370-389 pounds $224-$234; 443 pounds $217; 472 pounds $206; 520-540 pounds $210-$222; 580 pounds $201; 600-645 pounds $197.50-$207.50; 665-685 pounds $188-$199; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 640 pounds $191.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (75-80 percent), 1470-1910 pounds $105-$107 average; 1330-1965 pounds $108-$120 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1055-1365 pounds $97.50-$106 average; 975-1475 pounds $107-$125 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 805-1250 pounds $90-$102 average; 875-1235 pounds $103-$113 high; 730-995 pounds $81.50-$89 low; 720-1135 pounds $68-$78 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1152-1885 pounds $121.50-$129 average; 1380-2000 pounds $130-$142 high; 935-1195 pounds $109-$117 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1020-1045 pounds $1175-$1235; 2-4 years old 862 pounds $1175; 2-4 years old 827-1175 pounds $1110-$1585; 2-4 years old 947-1310 pounds $!250-$1525; 2-8 years old 1255 pounds $1360; 2-8 years old 970-1305 pounds $1250-$1500; 2-8 years old 1118 pounds $1460; 2-8 years old 1505 pounds $1600; 5-8 years old 1025-1065 pounds $1085-$1150; 5-8 years old 987-1470 pounds $1150-$1475; 5-8 years old 1300-1550 pounds $1425-$1775; less than 8 years old 1020-1050 pounds $985-$1000; less than 8 years old 1100-1220 pounds $1200-$1250; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 885 pounds $1150; over 2 years old 1085 pounds $1400; 2-4 years old 960 pounds $1375; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 975-1135 pounds $1685-$1825; 5-8 years old 1285 pounds $1500; less than 5 years old 1250 pounds $1560; less than 8 years old 1075-1355 pounds $1075-$1700; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1080-1265 pounds $1485-$1925; 2-8 years old 1216-1285 pounds $1600-$1885; 5-8 years old 1240-1280 pounds $1650-$1800; less than 8 years old 1000-1785 pounds $1200-$2075; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1405 pounds $2100; less than 8 years old 1265 pounds $1475; Heifer Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 740-850 pounds $1185-$1510 pounds; Heifer Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 940-1010 pounds $1300-$1450; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1065-1135 pounds $1450-$1700; 2- 4 years old 1210 pounds $1685.