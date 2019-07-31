Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 986; Last reported: 822
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers Large 3, 315 pounds $80; 424 pounds $80; 588 pounds $78; 744 pounds $86; 758-763 pounds $80-$83; 835 pounds $76; 871-887 pounds $83.50-$88.50; 1013 pounds $73; Dairy Steers Large 3-4, 340 pounds $72; Heifers Medium and Large 2-3, 580 pounds $109; Bulls: 512 pounds $127.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows Breaker 75-80 percent 1275-1780 pounds $54-$64; 1460-1805 pounds $65-$74; Cows Boners 80-85 percent, 1065-1535 pounds $54-$64; 1095-1485 pounds $65-$73; 1100-1430 pounds $43-$53; Cows Lean 85-90 percent, 750-1095 pounds $45-$54; 850-1060 pounds $55-$69; 745-1270 pounds $36-$43; Bulls 1-2, 1170-1915 pounds $86-$95; 1615-1975 pounds $96-$102; 1425-1700 pounds $81-$85.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1250; Common 4 head $725-$850; Common 1 head $600; Springer Heifers: Approved 6 head $1100-$1200; Medium 7 head $850-$1075; Common 1 head $725; Common 3 head $700-$775; Open Heifers: Supreme 9 head 210-250 pounds $210; Supreme 9 head 375 pounds $280; Approved 20 head 300-320 pounds $260-$270; Approved 3 head 675 pounds $460; Medium 1 head 325 pounds $180; Medium 11 head 550 pounds $300-$360; Medium 12 head 625-675 pounds $300-$385; Medium 11 head 750-775 pounds $450-$470; Common 3 head 325-375 pounds $150-$170.
Baby Bull Calves: 52 head $50-$50; 4 head $110-$210; 1 head $20; 8 head $20-$60; 8 head $5-$20.
Baby Heifer Calves: 16 head $10-$70; 4 head $110-$140 beef cross; 1 head $10 crossbred; 3 head $60-$70 jersey.
