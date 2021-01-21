Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 651; Last week: 779
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 1 head 555 pounds $83; 2 head 578 pounds $87; 1 head 630 pounds $89.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 17 head 1425-1940 pounds $46-$54 average; 19 head 1480-1910 pounds $55-$63 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 53 head 1105-1440 pounds $44-$54 average; 22 head 1130-1445 pounds $55-$64 high; 11 head 1115-1360 pounds $34-$43 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 29 head 750-1180 pounds 998 pounds $34-$43 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 29 head 750-1180 pounds $34-$44 average; 5 head 835-1060 pounds $45-$54 high; 9 head 705-1140 pounds $24-$31 low; Bulls (1-2), 11 head 1385-2125 pounds $86-$94 average; 14 head 1540-2110 pounds $96-$106 high; 1 head 1680 pounds $96 high, light weight; 2 head 1305-1750 pounds $66-$76 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 4 head $1500-$1550; Medium 4 head $1100-$1200; Common 10 head $700-$1000; Common 2 head $600 jersey; Bred Heifers Common 1 head $650; Springer Heifers, Approved 3 head $1100-$1200; Medium 2 head $950-$1025; Common 5 head $700-$825; Open Heifers, Approved 10 head 425-475 pounds $31-$385; Approved 16 head 650 pounds $500-$510; Approved 3 head 725 pounds $625; Medium 7 head 525-550 pounds $325-$360; Medium 4 head 625-675 pounds $435-$460; Common 1 head 750 pounds $425; Baby Bull Calves, 24 head $50-$120; 2 head $170-$200 beef cross; 6 head $40-$110 crossbred.
