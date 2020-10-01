Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 679; Last week: 563
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 255-280 pounds $90-$104; 396 pounds $86; 663 pounds $86; 863 pounds $85; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 261 pounds $84; 303-334 pounds $80-$84; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 400 pounds $77.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1455-1860 pounds $54-$57 average; 1495-1840 pounds $58-$64 high; 1715 pounds $48 low; Cows (Boner 8-85 percent), 1080-1455 pounds $49-$57 average; 1100-1415 pounds $58-$67 high; 1120-1455 pounds $42-$48 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 840-1310 pounds $38-$47 average; 815-1265 pounds $48-$58 high; 785-1200 pounds $29-$37 low; Bulls (1-2), 1545-1985 pounds $85-$93 average; 1845-2070 pounds $95-$100 high; 1370-1845 pounds $72-$83 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1500; Common 1 head $1000; Bred Heifers, Approved 1 Stage T2 1 head $950; Medium Stage T1 1 head $825; Medium Stage T2 1 head $800; Common Stage T1 1 head $725; Common Stage T2 2 head $625-$785; Common Stage T2 1 head $725 Jersey; Springer Heifers, Approved Stage T3 1 head $1200; Medium Stage T3 2 head $875; Common Stage T3 3 head $700-$775; Open Heifers, Medium 1 head 225 pounds $130; Medium 1 head 375 pounds $160; Medium 7 head 475 pounds $260-$275; Medium 4 head 425 pounds $275 crossbred; Medium 2 head 525 pounds $260-$335; Common 1 head 675 pounds $335; Baby Bull Calves: 33 head $10-$130; 12 head $150-$320 beef cross; 1 head $60 brown swiss; 6 head $50-$140 crossbred; 2 head $30-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 11 head $30-$110; 7 head $140-$240 beef cross; 1 head $130 crossbred.
