Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 505; Last week: 819
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3) 220 pounds $92; 709-748 pounds $73-$84; 808-840 pounds $83; 918 pounds $79; 955 pounds $78; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 814 pounds $90.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1415-1820 pounds $52-$59 average; 1400-1665 pounds $60-$65 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1420 pounds $50-$59 average; 1145-2380 pounds $60-$66 high; 1115-1485 pounds $40-$49 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent) 730-1260 pounds $40-$49 average; 840-1075 pounds $50-$58 high; 800-1225 pounds $30-$37 low; Bulls: 1525-2270 pounds $81-$90 average; 1700-2185 pounds $91-$98 high; 1410-2215 pounds $68-$78 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1550; Medium 3 head $1150-$1225; Common 1 head $610; Springer Cows, Common 5 head $650-$775; Springer Heifers, Approved 7 head $1100-$1175; Medium 14 head $875-$1025; Common 6 head $650-$825; Open Heifers, Medium 7 head 725 pounds $500; Common 1 head 575 pounds $290; Baby Bull Calves, 25 head $25-$120; 10 head $130-$250 beef cross; 8 head $70-$120 crossbred; 6 head $35-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 14 head $20-$110.
