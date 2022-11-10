Farmers Regional
Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1,290; Last week: 1,133
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 450 pounds $173; 516-535 pounds $161.50-$162; 579 pounds $153; 625-635 pounds $137-$143; 651-670 pounds $135-$145; 673 pounds $161 value added; 738 pounds $139.50; 700 pounds $155; 850-865 pounds $148-$156; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 520 pounds $147; 560-580 pounds $134-$138; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 298 pounds $150; 345 pounds $142; 360-362 pounds $140.50-$148; 435 pounds $136.50; 451-463 pounds $144-$150; 509-521 pounds $132-$141.50; 555-593 pounds $123.50-$137; 640-648 pounds $124-$130.50; 655 pounds $120; 742 pounds $120; 758 pounds $115; 945-948 pounds $94-$105; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 22 head 466 pounds $127.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2 head), 289 pounds $167.50; 350-370 pounds $162-$177.50; 459 pounds $167; 520 pounds $157; 555-596 pounds $130-$142.50; 637 pounds $125.50; 650-665 pounds $125-$136.50; 747 pounds $118; 766 pounds $115; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 368 pounds $149; 431 pounds $145; 451 pounds $151; 512 pounds $140.
Slaughter Cows: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1380-1830 pounds $65.13 average; 1255-1745 pounds $73.99 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1025-1330 pounds $62-$73 average; 1055-1635 pounds $74-$94 high; 1225-1235 pounds $59 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 765-1195 pounds $58-$6450 average; 885-1045 pounds $65-$73 high; 730-1030 pounds $47.50-$56 low; 740-1005 pounds $32-$37.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1190-1940 pounds $90-$99 average; 1295-2080 pounds $101-$118 high; 1080-1640 pounds $83.65 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1060-1110 pounds $775-$800; 2-4 years old 825-1310 pounds $660-$1375; 2-4 years old 1095-1105 pounds $850-$1250; 2-8 years old $610-$1275; 2-8 years old $935-$1100; 5-8 years old 1130-1270 pounds $700-$985; 5-8 years old 1175-1392 pounds $800-$1035; less than 8 years old 1045 pounds $625; less than 8 years old 1000-1280 pounds. $650-$750; less than 8 years old 895 pounds $585; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-8 years old 940 pounds $700; Bred Cows (Small and Medium), 5-8 years old 935 pounds $575; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1000-1285 pounds $825-$985; 2-8 years old 1145-1205 pounds $835-$950; 5-8 years old 1120-1270 pounds $775-$1010; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1000-1285 pounds $825-$985; 2-8 years old 1145-1205 pounds $835-$950; 5-8 years old 1120-1270 pounds $775-$1010; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 850 pounds $650; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1210 pounds $1225; 2-4 years old 1300-1515 pounds $1235-$1660.