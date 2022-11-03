Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1133; Last week: 1081
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 370 pounds $149; 452-485 pounds $169-$175; 513 pounds $171.50; 581-583 pounds $157-$158; 620 pounds $136.50; 650-675 pounds $139-$144; 717-743 pounds $145-$154; 855 pounds $132; 1090 pounds $135; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 450 pounds $158; 507 pounds $155; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 320 pounds $103; 364 pounds $130; 450 pounds $132; 555 pounds $107.50; 648 pounds $121; 820-835 pounds $98-$108; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 200 pounds $145; 280 pounds $146; 365-379 pounds $144-$151; 440 pounds $147.50; 461 pounds $141; 500-528 pounds $137-$145; 563-583 pounds $130.50-$145; 608-633 pounds $123.50-$137.50; 673-680 pounds $123.50-$136; 654 pounds $150.50 value added; 720 pounds $138-$146; 850 pounds $127; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 453-454 pounds $125-$130; 535 pounds $126.50; 736-741 pounds $113.50-$121.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 215 pounds $16750; 291 pounds $174; 377-392 pounds $161-$174; 437 pounds $168.50; 517 pounds $160.50; 580-595 pounds $131.50-$143; 660-679 pounds $131-$137; 747 pounds $115; 801 pounds $113; 895 pounds $107.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 440 pounds $138; 473 pounds $145; 526 pounds $145; 676 pounds $121; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 348 pounds $141.50; 545 pounds $125.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1255-1745 pounds $60.50-$67; 1310-1770 pounds $68-$79; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1000-1360 pounds $61-$73.50 average; 950 pounds $74-$89 high; 1050-1285 pounds $58-$60 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 820-1240 pounds $57-$64.50 average; 860-1220 pounds $65-$73 high; 735-1140 pounds $49-$56 low; 670-975 pounds $25-$40 very low; Bulls 1-2, 1200-2050 pounds $90-$99 average; 1770-2050 pounds $104-$107 high; 1000-1600 pounds $72-$89.50 low.
Replacement Cattle:
Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 821-1035 pounds $775-$860; 2-4 years old 945 pounds $925; 2-4 years old 890-1290 pounds $710-$1050; 2-4 years old 1540-1590 pounds $1010-$1100; 2-8 years old 1120 pounds $885; 2-8 years old 1030-1315 pounds $725-$1035; 2-8 years old 1135 pounds $1050; 5-8 years old 1070-1190 pounds $710-$925; 5-8 years old 1045-1272 pounds $650-$850; less than 8 years old 905 pounds $610; less than 8 years old 1095-1320 pounds $725-$925; less than 8 years old 980-1455 pounds $650-$850; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), less than 5 years old 913 pounds $650; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1128-1435 pounds $1150-$1325; 2-8 years old 1125-1370 pounds $885-$1075; less than 8 years old 1030-1460 pounds $775-$1035; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1047-1435 pounds $1085-$1300; 5-8 years old 1490 pounds $1200; less than 8 years old 1355 pounds. $1000; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1280-1450 pounds $1135-$1850.