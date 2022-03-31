Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 947; Last week: 1,078
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 217 pounds $190; 270 pounds $197.50; 385 pounds $185; 435 pounds $176; 465 pounds $165; 500-531 pounds $157-$164; 585 pounds $159; 647 pounds $146.50; 747 pounds $134; 765 pounds $129; 817 pounds $137 value added; 870 pounds $120; 1141 pounds $120; Steers (Large 2), 280 pounds $167.50; 315 pounds $150; 530 pounds $154; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 915 pounds $107.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 270-293 pounds $153-$167; 360-380 pounds $160-$170; 441-447 pounds $150-$164; 459 pounds $147.50; 511 pounds $145-$156; 554-594 pounds $128-$138; 573 pounds $152 value added; 632-648 pounds $123-$134; 660-680 pounds $121-$129; 748 pounds $123; 765-766 pounds $117.50-$118; 805 pounds $126.50 value added; Heifers (Large 2), 366 pounds $156.50; 670 pounds $115; 745 pounds $110; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 240-245 pounds $180-$185; 307-320 pounds $168-$177.50; 372-378 pounds $159-$168; 351 pounds $178 fancy; 456-475 pounds $157.50-$171; 510-513 pounds $146-$159; 553-595 pounds $150-$160; 610-635 pounds $143-$146.50; 650-656 pounds $138-$144; 715 pounds $122.50; 767 pounds $130.50; 1075 pounds $195-$103; Bulls (Large 2), 345 pounds $147.50; 727 pounds $118; 756 pounds $119.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1270-1720 pounds $88-$93.50 average; 22 head 1245-1835 pounds $94-$108.50 high; 1350-1680 pounds $80.50-$87.50 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 945-1475 pounds $80-$92.50 average; 990-1500 pounds $94-$113.50 high; 885-1240 pounds $68-$79 low; 1020-1025 pounds $53.50-$55 very low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 820-1285 pounds $71.50-$78.50 average; 890-960 pounds $87-$93 high; 840-1065 pounds $62-$69.50 low; 720-1005 pounds $40-$59 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1415-2090 pounds $109-$123 average; 1570-2070 pounds $127-$140.50 high; 1145-1810 pounds $70-$103 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old, 885 pounds $775; 2-4 years old 800-1120 pounds $510-$925; 2-8 years old 895 pounds $560; 5-8 years old 960 pounds $700; Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), over 2 years old 655-675 pounds $375-$550; 2-4 years old 760-855 pounds $400-$850; 5-8 years old 825 pounds $710; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1 head 835 pounds $785; 2-8 years old 1285 pounds $1360; 2-8 years old 1 head 985 pounds $875; 2-8 hears old 875-1500 pounds $750-$1325; 2-8 years old 910-1410 pounds $935-$1185; 2-8 years old 900 pounds $1100; 2-8 years old 930-1320 pounds $1100-$1300; 5-8 years old 1265-1470 pounds $1100-$1200; 5-8 years old 1020 pounds $700; less than 8 years old, 1100-1140 pounds $880-$935; less than 8 years old 990 pounds $635; less than 8 years old 1250 pounds $1075; less than 8 years old 1020-1195 pounds $760-$1075; less than 8 years old 885-960 pounds $650-$775; less than 8 years old 1405 pounds $1225; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-8 years old 770 pounds $775; 2-8 years old 905 pounds $875; less than 8 years old 822 pounds $625; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 885 pounds $1100; 2-8 years old 1165 pounds $1075; 5-8 years old 1230-1565 pounds $1000-$1425; less than 8 years old 1020-1265 pounds $800-$910; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 932-1355 pounds $1025-$1300; 5-8 years old 1190 pounds $1135; less than 8 years old 1447 pounds $1210; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 740 pounds $700; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2, over 2 years old 1030-1155 pounds $875-$1400; 2-4 years old 985-1370 pounds $925-$1475.