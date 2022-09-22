Farmers Regional Livestock Market - Glasgow
Receipts: 885; Last week: 918
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 235 pounds $213; 450 pounds $178.50; 514 pounds $170; 555-580 pounds $157-$165; 640-643 pounds $156-$158; 640-643 pounds $156-$158; 730 pounds $148.50; 945 pounds $140; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 457 pounds $154; 594 pounds $147; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 210 pounds $183; 308 pounds $163; 370-372 pounds $144-$153.50; 443 pounds $155; 465 pounds $153; 500-527 pounds $146-$151; 565-593 pounds $137-$148; 652 pounds $140; 731 pounds $117.50; 769 pounds $143; 830 pounds $132; 898 pounds $116; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 452 pounds $137.50; 546 pounds $134; 625 pounds $120; 665 pounds $120; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 205 pounds $185; 301-315 pounds $179-$180; 370 pounds $187; 437 pounds $175.50; 492 pounds $152; 512 pounds $167; 577 pounds $153; 648 pounds $154; 655 pounds $144; 756-775 pounds $124-$129; 865 pounds $115-$120; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 375 pounds $154; 429 pounds $152; 480 pounds $132; 525-539 pounds $134-$140; 585 pounds $144; 645 pounds $128.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1340-1625 pounds $82-$85 average; 1400-1670 pounds $86-$92.50 high; 1300 pounds $74 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1020-1380 pounds $72.50-$86.50 average; 955-1315 pounds $87.50-$105 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 765-1185 pounds $65.50-$71 average; 745-1200 pounds $73-$81 high; 720-1320 pounds $50-$61 low; 905-1000 pounds $36-$44 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1190-2145 pounds $102-$116.50 average; 2165 pounds $125.50 high; 1175-1585 pounds $91-$93.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 966-1000 pounds $785-$850; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 915-1290 pounds $775-$1125; 2-4 years old 1050 pounds $1300; 2-8 years old 965 pounds $1035; 2-8 years old 915-1380 pounds $810-$1100; 2-8 years old 1035 pounds $850; 5-8 years old 970-1380 pounds $875-$1110; less than 8 years old 1160 pounds $900; less than 8 years old 940-1065 pounds $710-$750; less than 8 years old 1277-1320 pounds $1050-$1085; 2-8 years old 845 pounds $710; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf) 2-4 years old 940-1025 pounds $910; 2-8 years old 1105-1450 pounds $1025-$1435; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1662 pounds $1510; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 715 pounds $1025; 2-8 years old 942 pounds $900; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1140 pounds $1285; 2-4 years old 1105-1140 pounds $1100-$1160.