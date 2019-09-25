Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 740; Last week: 540
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 320 pounds $79; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 435 pounds $103.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1505-1800 pounds $51-$57 average; 1500-1825 pounds $58-$64 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1475 pounds $48-$57 average; 1090-1425 pounds $58-$62 high; 1105-1410 pounds $42-$47 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent lean), 875-1285 pounds $38-$47 average; 1008 pounds $48-$53 high; Bulls (1-2), 1310-1985 pounds $75-$84 average; 1785 pounds $86 high; 1120-1650 pounds $63-$74 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows: Supreme 2 head $1500-$1600; Approved 1 head $1375; Medium 6 head $1150-$1275; Common 31 head $650-$1075; Bred Heifers: Common 2 head $535-$575; Springer Heifers: Supreme 11 head $1275-$1675; Approved 1 head $1175; Medium 5 head $850-$975; Common 4 head $750-$800; Common 1 head $700 Jersey; Open Heifers: Supreme 2 head 400 pounds $400; Approved 6 head 650 pounds $585; Medium 1 head 475 pounds $260; Common 1 head 550 pounds $285; Common 1 head 600 pounds $335; Baby Bull Calves: 52 head $5-$50; 13 head $150-$260 beef cross; 5 head $60-$130 crossbred; 19 head $5-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 10 head $5-$60; 14 head $100-$240 beef cross; 1 head $90 crossbred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.