Farmer's Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 542; Last week: 801
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 733 pounds $75.
Slaughter Cows: 1465-1680 pounds $56-$63 average; 1425-1830 pounds $64-$74 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1390 pounds $53-$63 average; 1145-1440 pounds $64-$78 high; 1100-1370 pounds $41-$52 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 890-1070 pounds $45-$53 average; 860-1040 pounds $55-$64 high; 740-1040 pounds $31-$38 low; Bulls (1-2), 1280-2340 pounds $86-$96 average; 1755-2065 pounds $99-$107 high; 1335-2245 pounds $81-$85 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 4 head $1650-$1725; Approved 3 head $1375-$1450; Medium 2 head $1100-$1250; Common 6 head $775-$1025; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $800; Common 2 head $600-$725; Springer Heifers, Medium 8 head $875-$1025; Common 7 head $700-$850; Common 1 head $750 jersey; Open Heifers, Supreme 14 head 400 pounds $400; Approved 2 head 220 pounds $180; Approved 2 head 325 pounds $230; Approved 6 head 425-450 pounds $335-$385; Approved 7 head 525 pounds $410; Medium 5 head 250-270 pounds $150-$170; Medium 1 head 450 pounds $240; Medium 1 head 525 pounds $375; Medium 11 head 675 pounds. $400-$485; Medium 9 head 750 pounds $585; Common 3 head 625 pounds $350; Baby Bull Calves, 4 head $60-$90; 2 head $230-$260 beef cross; 3 head $60-$80 crossbred; 2 head $50-$60 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 4 head $50-$130; 1 head $160 beef cross; 1 head $80 crossbred; 3 head $70-$100 jersey.
