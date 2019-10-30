Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 928; Last week: 861
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 343 pounds $67; 575 pounds $68; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 230 pounds $119; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 240 pounds $113; 310 pounds $100; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 408 pounds $; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 390 pounds $124.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1485-1740 pounds $43-$48 average; 1475-1825 pounds $50.44 high; 1510 pounds $36 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1465 pounds $40-$48 average; 1105-1445 pounds $49-$51 high; 10 head 1110-1265 pounds $35-$38 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent) 840-1140 pounds $30-$39 average; 805-1085 pounds $41-$45 high; 815-1165 pounds $20-$29 low; Bulls (1-2) 1485-2300 pounds $70-$79 average; 1680-2350 pounds $81-$84 high; 1290-2300 pounds $62-$69 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 3 head $1400-$1475; Approved 1 head $1300; Medium 2 head $1100-$1150; Medium 1 head $800 jersey; Common 18 head $675-$1025; Bred Cows: Common 1 head $525; Bred Heifers: Common 3 head $525-$625; Common 3 head $635-$735; Springer Heifers: Approved 3 head $1075-$1175; Medium 9 head $850-$1075; Common 20 head $650-$825; Open Heifers: Approved 4 head 325-350 pounds $235-$285; Approved 2 head 450 pounds $310; Approved 23 head 625-675 pounds $535-$550; Approved 3 head 775 pounds $600; Medium 350 pounds $175; Medium 5 head 475 pounds $260; Medium 2 head 575 pounds $325; Medium 625 pounds $460; Medium 7 head 850 pounds $600; Baby Bull Calves: 72 head $5-$70; 13 head $120-$190 beef cross; 7 head $50-$110 crossbred; 14 head $5-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 21 head $5-$50; 13 head $110-$180 beef cross; 3 head $#0-$80 crossbred; 1 head $30 jersey.
