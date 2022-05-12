Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 992; Last week: 764
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 442 pounds $185; 452-495 pounds $176-$186; 518-537 pounds $177-$183; 583-591 pounds $150.50-$164.50; 686 pounds $150; 664 pounds $167.50 value added; 740 pounds $139; 775-792 pounds $137-$144; 840 pounds $140; 869 pounds $148.75 value added; 933 pounds $130.50; 1015 pounds $124; 1088 pounds $124.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 490 pounds $155; 297 pounds $160; 355-380 pounds $159-$170.50; 450-460 pounds $154-$164; 506-539 pounds $143-$155; 572-581 pounds $137.50-$146.50; 635-645 pounds $123-$126.50; 613 pounds $145 value added; 715-745 pounds $122-$128; 755 pounds $116.50; 759 pounds $138.50 value added; 802 pounds $130; 880 pounds $121; 960 pounds $115; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 539 pounds $138; 585 pounds $127; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 205-230 pounds $191.50-$195.50; 313 pounds $175; 381-385 pounds $167-$180; 400-448 pounds $170-$174; 451-473 pounds $168-$176.50; 517-525 pounds $161-$170; 579-591 pounds $145-$154; 620-625 pounds $135-$143; 653-667 pounds $138-$141; 739-745 pounds $123-$127.50; 762 pounds $129.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1230-1740 pounds $78-$83.50 average; 1240-1680 pounds $84-$89 high; Cows (Boners), 80-85 percent, 905-1390 pounds $82-$88 average; 955-1630 pounds $90-$118 high; 855-1360 pounds $77-$80 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 815-1125 pounds $58-$65.50 average; 800-1155 pounds $67.50-$79 high; 710-1020 pounds $52-$55 low; 830-980 pounds $42.56 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1235-1905 pounds $104-$117 average; 1540-2000 pounds $120-$130.50 high; 1140-2225 pounds $95-$102 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 820-1205 pounds $725-$1025; 2-8 years old 835-935 pounds $750-$825; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 845-1225 pounds $685-$1010; 2-4 years old 11 head 8702-1200 pounds $775-$1100; 2-4 years old 1005-1285 pounds $975-$1325; ; 2-8 years old 1050-1120 pounds $760-$875; 2-8 years old 1095-1415 pounds $910-$1160; 2-8 years old 1065 pounds $945; 2-8 years old 960-1205 pounds $1050-$1200; 5-8 years old 800-970 pounds $800-$1050; 5-8 years old 1115 pounds $860; 5-8 years old 1250 pounds $1125; less than 8 years old 1075-1155 pounds $685-$900; less than 8 years old 1171 pounds $760; less than 8 years old 1010-1165 pounds $810-$975; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 705-740 pounds $610-$710; 2-4 years old 755 pounds $700-$710; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 880 pounds $850; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 785-1265 pounds $925-$1475; 2-8 years old 1100-1260 pounds $1010-$1350; less than 8 years old 1035 pounds $700; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1280-1380 pounds $1235-$1475; 2-8 years old 1350-1420 pounds $1275-$1425; 5-8 years old 1335 pounds; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1240 pounds $1385; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1005-1275 pounds $1175-$1400; 2-4 years old 1040-1275 pounds $1050-$1275.