Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 893; Last reported (Jan. 10): 392
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 425-441 pounds $170-$180; 465 pounds $150; 478 pounds $167; 510 pounds $173; 573-580 pounds $162; 632 pounds $153; 661-693 pounds $144-$148; 703-749 pounds $135-$143; 860-875 pounds $138-$139; 1027 pounds $127.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 300 pounds $140; 370 pounds $134; 445 pounds $138; 467-470 pounds $127.50-$134; 605 pounds $140; 499 pounds $144; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 335 pounds $75; 385-390 pounds $77.50; 535 pounds $85; 605 pounds $70; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 290 pounds $142.50; 372-375 pounds $142-$150; 438-441 pounds $147.50-$154; 450-465 pounds $142-$146; 508-548 pounds $137-$144.50; 567-585 pounds $133-$134; 568 pounds $142; 610-628 pounds $129-$131; 659-670 pounds $122-$128; 725-749 pounds $131.50-$132; 775 pounds $124; 800-847 pounds $117-$123; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 372 pounds $135.50; 535 pounds $122.50; 666 pounds $114; 750 pounds $111; 875 pounds $104; Heifers (Large 2), 385 pounds $126; 430 pounds $119; 595 pounds $107.50; Heifers (Small and Medium 1-2), 767 pounds $90; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 275 pounds $185; 306 pounds $170; 363-391 pounds $159-$173; 445 pounds $163; 455-456 pounds $142.50-$147; 462 pounds $162.50; 524 pounds $158; 550-592 pounds $142-$152.50; 607 pounds $137; 665-675 pounds $123.50-$127; 716-727 pounds $123.50-$126; 795 pounds $111; 850-870 pounds $109.50-$112; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 305 pounds $150; 435-440 pounds $132.50-$137.50; 482 pounds $127.50; 541 pounds $132; 706 pounds $113; 885 pounds $85; Bulls (Large 2), 300 pounds $127.50; 410-420 pounds $129-$130.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1045-1595 pounds $62-$69.50 average; 1120-1895 pounds $70-$79 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 910-1395 pounds $64-$71.50 average; 805-1315 pounds $73-$90 high; 980-1395 pounds $55-$63 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 950-1190 pounds $60-$66 average; 875-1075 pounds $68-$70.50 high; 855-1135 pounds $45-$58 low; 790-1095 pounds $30-$43.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1390-1930 pounds $90-$98.50 average; 1425-2190 pounds $101-$109.50 high; 1215-1415 pounds $79-$88.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old, 995 pounds $910; 2-4 years old 966-1270 pounds $705-$950; 2-8 years old 970 pounds $750; Stock Cows (Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1130 pounds $800; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 705 pounds $550; 2-4 years old 810 pounds $725; 2-8 years old 1225 pounds $1175; 2-8 years old 1040-1465 pounds $850-$1150; 2-8 years old 1135-1570 pounds $1125-$1135; 5-8 years old 1655 pounds $1110; 5-8 years old 1100-1455 pounds $850-$1050; 5-8 years old 1020-1415 pounds $885-$960; less than 5 years old, 1145-1415 pounds $885-$960; less than 5 years old, 1110 pounds $910; less than 8 years old 1200 pounds $950; less than 8 years old 920-1360 pounds $610-$1085; less than 8 years old 950-1475 pounds $610-$1150; less than 8 years old 1035-1115 pounds $710-$825; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 695-918 pounds $650-$1025; Bred Heifers (Small and Medium 1-2), over 2 years old 730 pounds state T-1-2 730 pounds $625; over 2 years old stage T2 730 pounds $625; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 935-1015 pounds $825-$1325; 2-8 years old 925-1410 pounds $875-$1325; 5-8 years old 840 pounds $575; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1205-1575 pounds $950-$1550; 2-8 years old 1230 pounds $1010; 5-8 years old 1510 pounds $1235; Heifer Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), over 2 years old 930 pounds $1125; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 935-1170 pounds $875-$1325; 2-4 years old 1305-1605 pounds $1175-$1625.