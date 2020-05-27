Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 581; Last week: 681
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 881 pounds $112; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 480 pounds $119; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 312-335 pounds $89-$93; 370-389 pounds $88-$91.50; 409 pounds $83; 483-498 pounds $83; 483-498 pounds $78-$93; 563-598 pounds $76-$86; 625 pounds $78; 745 pounds $73; 790 pounds $84; 870 pounds $79; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 530 pounds $118; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 555 pounds $99; 645 pounds $97; 660 pounds $91; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 290 pounds $127; 495 pounds $118; 520-535 pounds $106-$109.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1490-1805 pounds $56-$63 average; 1480-1610 pounds $64-$68 high; 1705 pounds $48 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1105-1470 pounds $54-$63 average; 1145-1425 pounds $64-$73 high; 1110-1555 pounds $44-$53 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 760-1090 pounds $44-$53 average; 875-1080 pounds $54-$60 high; 790-1125 pounds $35-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1305-2485 pounds $92-$98 average; 1590-2305 pounds $101-$109 high; 1205-1210 pounds $78-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 2 head $1225-$1250; Medium 2 head $1050-$1100; Common 7 head $700-$900; Springer Heifers, Supreme 3 head $1300-$1350; Approved 2 head $1175; Medium 4 head $950-$1075; Common 3 head $700-$800; Open Heifers, Supreme 1 head 275 pounds $240; Approved 1 head $335 jersey; Approved 2 head $400-$450; Common 1 head $375; Baby Bull Calves: 29 head $25-$100; 17 head $140-$300 beef cross; 10 head $70-$130 crossbred; 8 head $30-$70 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 12 head $30-$100; 11 head $130-$230 beef cross; 1 head $80 jersey.
