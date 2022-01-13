Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 392; Last week: 1206
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 413 pounds $189; 457-485 pounds $160-$166; 525 pounds $165; 542 pounds $174; 570 pounds $159; 615-642 pounds $151-$156; 658 pounds $149; 700-713 pounds $144-$145.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 450 pounds $137; 550 pounds $115; 640 pounds $115; 655 pounds $112; Steers (Large 2), 292 pounds $162; 465 pounds $151; 553-555 pounds $140-$146; 790 pounds $120; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 210 pounds $150; 258-275 pounds $142-$146; 345-346 pounds $145-$149; 366-368 pounds $138-$145; 395 pounds $150; 410 pounds $144; 460-482 pounds $140-$144.50; 527-542 pounds $133.50-$142; 558-585 pounds $132.50-$143; 602-640 pounds $125-$126; 690 pounds $133; 659 pounds $135; 745 pounds $117; 739 pounds $131; 765 pounds $128; 990 pounds $112; Heifers (Large 2) 430 pounds $133; 555-580 pounds $124-$128; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 275 pounds $180; 355-395 pounds $163-$173; 365 pounds $178; 443 pounds $158; 515-519 pounds $145-$154; 595 pounds $149; 625 pounds $137; 650-672 pounds $128-$132.50; 754-760 pounds $120-$122; 827 pounds $109; 860 pounds $106; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3, 425 pounds $140; 540 pounds $139; 585 pounds $133; 600 pounds $127.50; Bulls (Large 2), 243 pounds $135; 468 pounds $134.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1000-1660 pounds $59.50-$66.50 average; 1290-1715 pounds $67-$75 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 845-1585 pounds $62.05 average; 995-1360 pounds $68.50-$72.50 high; 860-1300 pounds $52-$57.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 810-910 pounds $54-$55 average; 845-1145 pounds $57-$60 high; 975-1080 pounds $43-$46 low; 780 pounds $29 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1040-1790 pounds $87-$94.50 average; 1770-1940 pounds $100-$107 high; 2265 pounds $86.50 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), more than 2 years old, 775 pounds $335; 2-4 years old, 685 pounds $485-$1100; 2-8 years old, 865-1165 pounds $435-$760; less than 5 years old, 1170-1275 pounds $760-$825; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old, 980 pounds $625; 2-8 years old, 1200 pounds $725; 2-8 years old 1040-1250 pounds $860-$960; 2-8 years old 890-1445 pounds $760-$1150; 2-8 years old 950-985 pounds $675-$1025; 5-8 years old 800 pounds $535; 5-8 years old, 1250 pounds $1050; less than 5 years old 800 pounds $500; less than 5 years old 1335 pounds $950; less than 8 years old 1120 pounds $675; less than 8 years old 1250 pounds $760; less than 8 years old 990-1195 pounds $660-$785; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-8 years old 740 pounds $510; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), less than 2 years old 1 head 695 pounds $575; less than 2 years old 791 pounds $775; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 2 head 895-1040 pounds $585-$710; 5-8 years old 1005-1370 pounds $675-$1085; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), more than 2 years old 915-1170 pounds $735-$1075; 2-4 years old 1035-1065 pounds $685-$860.