Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 796; Last week: 519
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 705 pounds $105; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 247 pounds $74; 313-330 pounds $66-$73; 432 pounds $65; 495 pounds $74; 588 pounds $64; 640 pounds $71; 725 pounds $69.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1435-1635 pounds $48-$53 average, 1480-1755 pounds $54-$58 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent lean) 1095-1460 pounds $44-$53 average; 1120-1390 pounds $54-$66 high; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 845-1125 pounds $34-$43 average; 1000-1075 pounds $44-$52 high; 760-1200 pounds $24-$33 low; Bulls (1-2), 1460-2180 pounds $73-$79 average; 1605-2070 pounds $80-$90 high; 1200-1705 pounds $61-$67 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 4 head $1400-$1650; Approved 3 head $1325-$1375; Medium 3 head $1100-$1275; Common 10 head $675-$1025; Common 2 head $550-$650 Jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 3 head $800-$825; Common 2 head $675-$700; Common 5 head $650-$700; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1425-$1600; Approved 6 head $1100-$1375; Medium 8 head $850-$1050; Common 9 head $625-$825; Open Heifers, Medium 5 head 300-350 pounds $180-$220; Medium 1 head 425 pounds $200; Medium 5 head $335-$360; Medium 3 head 650 pounds $335; Common 4 head 200 pounds $120; Common 2 head 300-325 pounds $130-$140; Common 3 head 425 pounds $190; Common 3 head $235; Common 4 head $210; Baby Bull Calves, 34 head $5-$70; 10 head $100-$160 beef cross; 4 head $30-$90 crossbred; 8 head $5-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 13 head $5-$50; 8 head $70-$130 beef cross; 2 head $30-$50 crossbred.
