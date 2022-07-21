Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 885; Last week: 1623
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 433 pounds $177.50; 462 pounds $169; 531-546 pounds $130-$144; 600-620 pounds $147-$156; 670 pounds $161; 710-748 pounds $143-$160; 755 pounds $146; 850 pounds $142; 900 pounds $140; 1043 pounds $146.75; 1145 pounds $140; 1170 pounds $133; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 460 pounds $146; 645 pounds $138; 720 pounds $134; 290 pounds $148; 315 pounds $130; 359-390 pounds $160-$165; 432 pounds $157; 460-470 pounds $143-$151; 506-523 pounds $140-$148; 571-579 pounds $130-$145; 605 pounds $140; 656 pounds $148; 700-743 pounds $112-$120; 752 pounds $128.50; 812 pounds $117; 875 pounds $115; 904 pounds $118.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 360 pounds $140; 466 pounds $135; 605-645 pounds $122-$128; 662-679 pounds $129-$133.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 282 pounds $159.50; 362-383 pounds $151-$166.50; 433 pounds $158.50; 462 pounds $134; 511 pounds $158; 580-585 pounds $139-$145.50; 621 pounds $132; 656-657 pounds $130-$137; 732-739 pounds $122-$134; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 357 pounds $143; 440 pounds $141; 526-541 pounds $130-$140.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1285-1740 pounds $73-$78.50 average; 1355-1800 pounds $79-$85 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1055-1465 pounds $71-$78.50 average; 1000-1435 pounds $79-$89.50 high; 1135-1310 pounds $62.50-$68.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 830-1395 pounds $60-$69 average; 800-1310 pounds $70-$80 high; 775-1080 pounds $51-$59 low; Bulls (1-2), 1380-2210 pounds $1089-$116 average; 1520-2075 pounds $!20-$129 high.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 775 pounds $800; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1165 pounds $1050; 2-4 years old 966 pounds $735-$1000; 2-4 years old 970-1455 pounds $860-$1125; 2-8 years old 940 pounds $1185; 2-8 years old 1195-1295 pounds $950-$1085; 2-8 years old 1150 pounds $1025; 5-8 years old 1200 pounds $1075; 5-8 years old 1100 pounds $925; 5-8 years old 1160 pounds $975; less than 8 years old 995 pounds $675; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 833 pounds $950; 2-4 years old 902 pounds $810; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 785 pounds $875; 2-8 years old 830-1505 pounds $1050-$1400; 5-8 years old 1235-1340 pounds $910-$1100; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1023 pounds $1175; 5-8 years old 1225 pounds $1350; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf, 2-4 years old 1160 pounds $1375; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 880 pounds $1200; 2-4 years old 1060-1435 pounds $1000-$1625.