Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 727; Last week: 644
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 3), 2 head 408 pounds $100; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 1 head 295 pounds $74; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 5 head 200 pounds $160; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 1 head 300 pounds $122; Bulls (Medium and Large 3) 2 head 563 pounds $93.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 18 head 1460-1930 pounds $46-$55 average dressing; 11 head 1500-1880 pounds $56-$63 high dressing; 1 head 1685 pounds $42 low dressing; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 43 head 1090-1490 pounds $45-$55 average dressing; 13 head 1100-1480 pounds $56-$61 high dressing; 9 head 1130-1505 pounds $39-$44 low dressing; Cows (lean 85-90 percent) 24 head 875-1340 pounds $36-$45 average dressing; 7 head 945-1140 pounds $46-$55 high dressing; 9 head 800-1220 pounds $32.76 low dressing; Bulls (1-2), 16 head 1395-2210 pounds $76.53 average dressing; 5 head 1460-2290 pounds $81-$86 high dressing; 3 head 1215-1420 pounds $65-$70 low dressing.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Approved 2 head $1300-$1325; Common 6 head $700-$1025; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $800; Medium 3 head $750-$775; Common 9 head $500-$725; Common 2 head $700-$750; Springer Heifers: Approved 5 head $1100-$1300; Medium 10 head $825-$1050; Medium 1 head $775 Jersey; Common 5 head $750-$775; Open Heifers, Approved 7 head 300-350 pounds $225-$250; Approved 2 head 475 pounds $325; Medium 2 head 250-275 pounds $160-$180; Medium 4 head 325 pounds $180; Medium 2 head 550 pounds $375; Baby Bull Calves, 49 head $10-$50 $31.63; 16 head $70-$220 $137.75 beef cross; 9 head $60-$110 crossbred; 8 head $10-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 12 head $20-$60 $40.83; 20 head $90-$180 beef cross; 4 head $60-$110 crossbred; 1 head $30-jersey.
