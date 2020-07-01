Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 618; Last week: 807
Feeder Cattle: Large 3, 247 pounds $93; 295 pounds $99; 303 pounds $102; 365-376 pounds $96-$99; 440 pounds $86; 450-468 pounds $90-$95; 550 pounds $91; 750 pounds $85.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1480-1845 pounds $63-$68 average; 1465-1480 pounds $71-$78 high; 1595 pounds $59 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1080-1460 pounds $54-$70 average; 1200-1380 pounds $71-$74 high; 1105-1390 pounds $48-$59 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 855-1400 pounds $50-$60 average; 760-1060 pounds $61-$63 high; 725-1085 pounds $43.29 low; Bulls (1-2), 1360-2030 pounds $94-$105 average; 1400-1880 pounds $106-$117 high; 1510-1840 pounds $84-$93 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1400; Medium 1 head $1100; Common 9 head $700-$1075; Common 1 head $800 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium T1 stage 1 head $775; Medium T1-2 stage 1 head $800; Medium T2 stage 1 head $850; Common T 1 stage 2 head $700-$750; Common T2 stage 1 head $750; Springer Heifers: Supreme T3 stage 1 head $1425; Approved T3 stage 1 head $1250; Medium T3 head $900 Common T3 stage 5 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 3 head $510 jersey; Approved 325 pounds $250; Approved 400-475 pounds $325-$335; Medium 1 head 350 pounds $235; Medium 1 head 450 pounds $280; Medium 625 pounds $425; Common 1 head 300 pounds $190; Baby Bull Calves: 11 head $20-$70; 9 head $170-$310 beef cross; 1 head $90 brown swiss; 5 head $60-$130 crossbred; 9 head $5-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 4 head $40-$110; 10 head $130-$240 beef cross; 3 head $70-$120 crossb red; 5 head $30-$60 jersey.
