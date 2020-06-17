Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 471; Last week: 475
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3) 391-395 pounds $88-$91; 433-440 pounds $85-$86; 483 pounds $100; 563 pounds $88-$95; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3) 305 pounds $137; 465-467 pounds $115-$123.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1460-1710 pounds $65-$72 average; 1450-2225 pounds $74-$85 high; 1520 pounds $57 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1100-1425 pounds $64-$73 average; 1140-1440 pounds $74-$82 high; 1105-1440 pounds $53-$63 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent) 735-1115 pounds $54-$63 average; 990-1050 pounds $65-$72 high; 730-1040 pounds $41-$53 low; Bulls (1-2), 1350-2100 pounds $95-$104 average; 24 head 1330-2160 pounds $105-$114 high; 1330 pounds $78 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 1 head $1725; Medium 1 head $1175; Common 3 head $775-$1025; Common 4 head $625-$650 jersey; Bred Heifers 4 head $825-$975; Common 1 head $700; Springer Heifers, Supreme 3 head $1500-$1625; Approved 5 head $1125-$1250; Medium 6 head $900-$1050; Common 3 head $750-$825; Common 2 head $600-$625 jersey; Open Heifers, Supreme 2 head $420 jersey; Approved 3 head $200-$210; Medium 3 head 425-475 pounds $230-$250; Baby Bull Calves, 14 head $30-$100; 11 head $140-$280 beef cross; 1 head $50 brown swiss; 7 head $50-$130 crossbred; 10 head $20-$60 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 14 head $20-$110; 17 head $130-$240 beef cross; 6 head $80-$110 crossbred; 4 head $40-$100 jersey.
