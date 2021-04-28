Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 605; Last week: 576
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 361 pounds $92; 420-445 pounds $104-$105; 460 pounds $96; 550 pounds $97; 613-635 pounds $94-$97; 650-678 pounds $90-$98; 813-815 pounds $92; 930 pounds $78; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 295 pounds $80; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 315 pounds $146; 425 pounds $145; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 580 pounds $111.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1440-1710 pounds $59-$66 average; 1435-1765 pounds $67-$76 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1425 pounds $56-$66 average; 1115-1435 pounds $67-$77 high; 1135-1410 pounds $43-$54 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 730-1065 pounds $46-$56 average; 780-1045 pounds $57-$65 high; 800-1185 pounds $30-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1290-2065 pounds $60-$98 average; 1415-2250 pounds $97-$105 high; 1275-1740 pounds $79-$86 low; Bulls (1-3) 1440 pounds $81 average.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Common 5 head $725-$1075; Common 3 head $675-$825 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $625; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1350; Approved 2 head $1100-$1275; Medium 3 head $875-$1075; Common 4 head $750-$800; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 575 pounds $460; Medium 2 head 525-550 pounds $300-$360; Baby Bull Calves: 13 head $60-$250; 11 head $180-$310 beef cross; 1 head $170 brown Swiss; 6 head $80-$140 crossbred; 7 head $30-$80 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $70-$160; 5 head $220-$320 beef cross.
