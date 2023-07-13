Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 930; Last reported (June 26): 819
Feeder Cattle: 445 pounds $247; 447 pounds $263 value added; 500-527 pounds $237-$238; 542 pounds $257 value added; 595 pounds $234.50; 560-576 pounds $254-$255 value added; 625-635 pounds $221-$230; 660 pounds $240; 707 pounds $201; 712 pounds $234 value added; 790 pounds $200; 900 pounds $200; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 310 pounds $227.50; 440 pounds $220; 550 pounds $219; 610 pounds $203; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 247 pounds $215; 300 pounds $221; 343-382 pounds $212-$228; 425-447 pounds $208-$219.50; 420-435 pounds $223-$235 value added; 463-465 pounds $204.50-$208; 450 pounds $227; 511-526 pounds $200-$213; 527-540 pounds $222.50-$234 value added; 575 pounds $203; 580-583 pounds $220-$225; 615 pounds $189; 660 pounds $198.50; 735 pounds $173; 740 pounds $190 value added; 780 pounds $133; 810 pounds $153; 890 pounds $168; 965 pounds $145; 1050 pounds $142; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 215 pounds $181.50; 250-280 pounds $192-$202.50; 305-335 pounds $190-$192.50; 597 pounds $186; 750 pounds $139; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 295 pounds $251; 376 pounds $258; 415-444 pounds $246.50-$254; 505-525 pounds $232-$250; 570 pounds $219; 603 pounds $221; 651-693 pounds $209-$214; 710-715 pounds $184-$188; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 250 pounds $220; 367-370 pounds $219-$227; 444 pounds $219-$222.50; 511-548 pounds $206-$207; 594 pounds $200.50; 635 pounds $198; 667 pounds $189.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1400-1530 pounds $98-$100 average; 1350-1855 pounds $102-$109.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1425 pounds $93-$102.50 average; 1040-1525 pounds $103-$120 high; 1125-1210 pounds $85-$89.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 720-1250 pounds $78-$90 average; 825-1125 pounds $91-$100 high; 710-960 pounds $65-$76 low; 710-965 pounds. $56-$64 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1170-1650 pounds $115-$126.50 average; 1250-2160 pounds $127.50-$140 high; 1175-1190 pounds $100-$107 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1405 pounds $1510; 2-4 years old 930-1495 pounds $925-$1510; 2-4 years old 1180 pounds $1625; 2-8 years old 1120-1517 pounds $1125-$1600; 2-8 years old 1220-1515 pounds $1225-$1575; 5-8 years old 965-1055 pounds $1060-$1150; less than 8 years old 890-1245 pounds. $835-$1260; less than 8 years old 1285 pounds $1325; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 965-1165 pounds $1285-$1635; 2-8 years old 1325 pounds $1775; 5-8 years old 1055-1435 pounds $1275-$1825; less than 8 years old 1105-1340 pounds $1075-$1485; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1055-1240 pounds $1800; 2-8 years old 1135-1230 pounds $1500-$1610; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1340 pounds $1750; 2-8 years old 1245-1495 pounds $1500-$1950; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 905 pounds $1175; 5-8 years old 925 pounds $1175; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 955 pounds $1300; 2-4 years old 1125-1165 pounds $1375-$1435.