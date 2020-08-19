Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 527; Last week: 758
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 570 pounds $136; 895 pounds $107; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 245 pounds $101; 326-345 pounds $93-$101; 353 pounds $91; 487-493 pounds $93.28; 670-680 pounds $97; 735 pounds $92; 900 pounds $99; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 369 pounds $81; 440-441 pounds $78-$83; 494 pounds $81; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 889 pounds $104; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3 pounds ), 295 pounds $125; 495 pounds $102; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 375 pounds $120; 495 pounds $127.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1745 pounds $56-$65 average; 1465-1755 pounds $67-$71 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1075-1460 pounds $56-$65 average; 1100-1455 pounds $66-$75 high; 1145-1420 pounds $51-$55 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 720-1350 pounds $46-$53 average; 920-1065 pounds $56-$62 high; 770-1155 pounds $35-$45 low; Bulls (1-2), 1580-2210 pounds $92-$102 average; 1695-2165 pounds $103-$108 high; 1210-1940 pounds $77-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1250; Common 1 head $675 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 3 head $675-$725; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1150; Medium 4 head $875-$1000; Common 1 head $775; Open Heifers, Supreme 3 head 275 pounds $325 crossbred; Approved 2 head 525 pounds $450; Approved 8 head 650 pounds $610; Medium 1 head 225 pounds $170; Medium 4 head 775 pounds $535; Baby Bull Calves, 15 head $30-$110; 12 head $150-$300 beef cross; 5 head $70-$120 crossbred; 4 head $20-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 6 head $30-$70; 3 head $210-$220 beef cross.
