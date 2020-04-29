Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 616; Last week: 569
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 370-399 pounds $95-$100; 405 pounds $86; 471 pounds $96.50; 525 pounds $72-$81; 587 pounds $86.50; 610 pounds $76; 728 pounds $74-$87; 893 pounds $76.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1405-1825 pounds $52-$59 average; 1410-1835 pounds $60-$66 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1065-1470 pounds $50-$59 average; 1105-1390 pounds $60-$68 high; 23 head 1100-1560 pounds $41-$48 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 31 head 800-1355 pounds $40-$49 average; 905-1075 pounds $50-$58 high; 855-1060 pounds $31-$37 low; Bulls (1-2), 1200-2420 pounds $85-$92 average; 1715-2215 pounds $93-$100 high.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 10 head $1500-$1675; Approved 7 head $1300-$1475; Medium 7 head $1100-$1225; Common $750-$1050; Common 1 head $800 jersey; Bred Heifers: Common 1 head $575; Springer Heifers, Approved 3 head $1150-$1275; Medium 13 head $875-$1075; Common 6 head $700-$850; Common 1 head $625 jersey; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 750 pounds $600; Medium 2 head 425-450 pounds $240-$275; Common 2 head 450 pounds $200; Common 2 head 525 pounds $280; Common 1 head 625 pounds $360; Baby Bull Calves: 13 head $25-$90; 15 head $175-$229 beef cross; 1 head $40 brown swiss.
