Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 762; Last week: 626
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 408 pounds $184; 450 pounds $169-$176; 520 pounds $170; 570 pounds $166; 575 pounds $184.50 value added; 610-640 pounds $158-$173; 686 pounds $159; 686 pounds $170 value added; 712 pounds $150; 755-769 pounds $170-$173.50; 867 pounds $143; 1145 pounds $130; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 545 pounds $144; 585 pounds $141; 630 pounds $143; 675 pounds $144; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 283 pounds $159; 325 pounds $155; 355-370 pounds $163-$167; 432-438 pounds $160-$171; 465-490 pounds $158-$170; 512-532 pounds $158-$166; 550-580 pounds $146-$153.50; 604 pounds $144; 606 pounds $160.50 value added; 653-664 pounds $153.50-$158; 720-730 pounds $131-$142; 765-770 pounds $135-$138; 815-845 pounds $126-$129; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 560-574 pounds $130-$133; 648 pounds $126; 658-670 pounds $121-$126.50; 705 pounds $111; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2) 295 pounds $164; 345 pounds $171; 363 pounds $176; 400-445 pounds $155-$160; 442 pounds $172 fancy; 463 pounds $145; 538 pounds $164; 554-583 pounds $142.50-$155.50; 645 pounds $134; 650-666 pounds $134-$144; 715 pounds $131; 750 pounds $124; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 509 pounds $149.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Breakers (75-80 percent), 1240-1420 pounds $77-$82 average; 1236-1645 pounds $83-$91.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 965-1475 pounds $76-$85 average; 1030-1465 pounds $85.50-$99.50 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 860-1050 pounds $61-$72 average; 700-1220 pounds $73-$84.50 high; 665-960 pounds $52-$55 low; 710 pounds $45 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1225-1540 pounds $111-$117.50 average; 1360-2185 pounds $118.50-$137 high; 1395 pounds $98.50 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 893-1280 pounds $750-$1025; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 950-1350 pounds $800-$1125; 2-4 years old 990-1255 pounds $900-$1125; 2-4 years old 815-1420 pounds $975-$1600; 2-8 years old 920-925 pounds $650-$800; 2-8 years old 922-1285 pounds $960-$1350; 2-8 years old 1307 pounds $1125; 2-8 years old 1085-1415 pounds $1100-$1550; 5-8 years old 1147-1330 pounds $885-$1000; less than 8 years old 1060 pounds $775; less than 8 years old 1065-1075 pounds $810-$885; less than 8 years old 1000 pounds $900; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1015 pounds $1025; 2-8 years old 1140 pounds $1275; 5-8 years old 1045-1140 pounds $975-$1250; less than 8 years old 960 pounds $710; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 815-950 pounds $1000-$1325; 5-8 years old 1105-1165 pounds $1150-$1300; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1015-1060 pounds $1075-$1325; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 925 pounds $1325; 2-4 years old 1020-1435 pounds $1135-$1610.