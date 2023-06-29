Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 819; Last week: 835
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 456-490 pounds $244-$246; 530 pounds $238; 536 pounds $258 value added; 552-585 pounds $224-$233; 623-630 pounds $220-$231.50; 618 pounds $246; 650 pounds $235.50; 735-740 pounds $206-$215; 830 pounds $204; 925 pounds $175; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 471 pounds $216; 535 pounds $214; 590-595 pounds $200-$201; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 395 pounds $142.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 260-295 pounds $207.50-$215; 311 pounds $228; 366-388 pounds $224-$230.50; 425-449 pounds $221-$231; 459 pounds $220; 505-520 pounds $203-$214; 597 pounds $208; 605-645 pounds $200-$215; 662-667 pounds $209-$212; 741 pounds $160; 725 pounds $195 value added; 835 pounds $165.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 379 pounds $207; 467 pounds $185; 513 pounds $195.50; 596 pounds $189; 688 pounds $170; 770 pounds $144; Heifers (Large 1-2), 220 pounds $200; Bulls (Medium and large 1-2), 292 pounds $250; 309 pounds $255; 385 pounds $245; 456 pounds $242; 528 pounds $229; 584 pounds $225; 652 pounds $214; 753-766 pounds $178-$181; 860 pounds $166; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 370-386 pounds $207-$218; 450-464 pounds $216-$217; 530-547 pounds $196-$208; 595 pounds $191; 670-695 pounds $190; 762 pounds $162; 940-945 pounds $130-$135; 1025 pounds $130.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1550-1630 pounds $98-$99 average; 1405-1855 pounds $101-$108.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1075-1410 pounds $90-$100 average; 1070-1510 pounds $100.50-$116.50 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 780-1345 pounds $180-$89.50 average; 1000-1175 pounds $91.50-$100.50 high; 705-1050 pounds $65-$75.50 low; 800-865 pounds $60-$63 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1340-1920 pounds $116-$125 average; 1515-2340 pounds $127-$140 high; 1850 pounds $96 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1020-1225 pounds $1275-$1500; 2-4 years old 915-1300 pounds $1110-$1600; 2-8 years old 900 pounds $1175; 2-8 years old 1010-1285 pounds $1200-$1425; 2-8 years old 1155 pounds $1300; 5-8 years old 1011-1160 pounds $1050-$1250; 5-8 years old 1200 pounds $1400; less than 5 years old 1180 pounds $1300; less than 8 years old 1180 pounds $1035; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 915 pounds $1000; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medum and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 990-1380 pounds $1300-$1700; 2-8 years old 800-1380 pounds $1235-$1850; 5-8 years old 1330 pounds $1575; less than 8 years old 1080-1165 pounds $900-$1200; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1680 pounds $2000; 5-8 years old 1120 pounds $1185; less than 8 years old 1077 pounds $1100; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1310 pounds $1450; 2-4 years old 1060 pounds $1675; 2-8 years old 1125 pounds $1585; 5- 8 years old 1280-1475 pounds $1525-$1685; 5-8 years old 1145 pounds $1485; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 935 pounds $975; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1095 pounds $1375;