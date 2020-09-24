Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 563; Last week: 639
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 240 pounds $100; 250 pounds $100; 360-385 pounds $89-$100; 490 pounds $88; 525 pounds $88; 560 pounds $80; 626 pounds $93; 711 pounds $77; 760 pounds $85; 805-835 pounds $84-$91; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 515 pounds $79; 560 pounds $73.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1105-1810 pounds $54-$65 average; 1580-1805 pounds $66-$67 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1080-1415 pounds $54-$67 average; 1125-1365 pounds $64-$68 high; 1100-1280 pounds $47-$52 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 790-1205 pounds $44-$52 average; 885-1010 pounds $56-$59 high; 740-1100 pounds $32-$37 low; Bulls (1-2), 1655-2255 pounds $90-$100 average; 1915-2015 pounds $102-$106 high; 1355-1730 pounds $82-$87 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 7 head $1550-$1800; Approved 1 head $1450; Common 1 head $950; Bred Heifers, Common 5 head $685-$775; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1425; Approved 2 head $1025-$1250; Medium 7 head $900-$975; Common 4 head $800-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 5 head 450 pounds $435 jersey; Approved 4 head 325-375 pounds $235-$250; Approved 1 head 460 pounds $375 jersey; Medium 3 head 600 pounds $460; Baby Bull Calves, 25 head $10-$50; 9 head $60-$140 crossbred; 6 head $10-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $20-$90; 4 head $140-$190 beef cross; 9 head $50-$130 crossbred; 6 head $20-$40 jersey.
