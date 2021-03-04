Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction – Smiths Grove
Receipts: 807; Last week: 1,062
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 474-484 pounds $100-$102; 535 pounds $98.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1480-1805 pounds $53-$60 average; 1485-1840 pounds $61-$68 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1540 pounds $51-$60 average; 1100-1440 pounds $61-$69 high; 1145-1455 pounds $40-$49 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 740-1265 pounds $41-$49 average; 755-1085 pounds $51-$58 high; 790-1170 pounds $34-$40 low; Bulls (1-2) 1385-2140 pounds $89-$99 average; 1460-2215 pounds $100-$107 high; 1215-1705 pounds $80-$86 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 5 head $1525-$1650; Approved 7 head $1300-$1400; Medium 13 head $1075-$1275; Common 30 head $700-$1025; Common 1 head $800 brown swiss; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $825; Common 1 head $525 jersey; Common 1 head $700; Springer Heifers, Medium 4 head $875-$1050; Common 11 head $675-$850; Common 2 head $575-$650 jersey; Open Heifers, Approved 5 head 350 pounds $260; Approved 3 head 425 pounds $335; Medium 474 pounds $360; Medium 12 head 650-675 pounds $450-$485; Common 1 head 825 pounds $535; Baby Bull Calves: 18 head $15-$120; 5 head $150-$250 beef cross; 5 head $60-$120 crossbred; 3 head $70-$80 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 5 head $50-$110; 5 head $140-$220 beef cross.
