Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 702; Last week: 590
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large), 525 pounds $133; 575 pounds $126; 600 pounds $128; 720 pounds $115; 770 pounds $115; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 630 pounds, $99; 650-665 pounds $99-$114; Dairy Steers (Medium and Large 3), 515 pounds $93; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 405-420 pounds $88-$96; 530 pounds $90; 594 pounds $97; 745 pounds $87; Dairy Steers, 498 pounds $77; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 597 pounds $119; 648 pounds $113; 660 pounds $119; 736 pounds $95; 755 pounds $119; 845 pounds $108; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 610 pounds $98; 695 pounds $93; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 748 pounds $99.50; 815 pounds $100.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1410-1860 pounds $66-$72 average; 1400-1860 pounds $73-$82 high; 1520-1655 pounds $59 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1070-1410 pounds $62-$72 average; 1095-1340 pounds $73-$82 high; 1115-1385 pounds $50-$61 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 740-1230 pounds $52-$62 average; 760-1075 pounds $63-$74 high; 750-1170 pounds $42-$50 low; Bulls (1-2), 1365-2240 pounds $95-$106 average; 1670-2165 pounds $107-$124 high; 1150-2065 pounds $77-$93 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1175; Medium 1 head $800 jersey; Common 3 head $750-$1000; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $850; Medium 1 head $975; Common 2 head $750-$1000; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $850; Medium 1 head $975; Common 2 head $750-$800; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1375-$1425; Approved 3 head $1125-$1225; Medium 4 head $925-$1075; Medium 1 head $900 jersey; Common 7 head $675-$850; Common 1 head $675 jersey; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 300 pounds $250; Medium 1 head 375 pounds $220; Medium 425 pounds $225; Common 1 head 600 pounds $310; Baby Bull Calves, 17 head $10-$80; 15 head $170-$280 beef cross; 2 head $90-$100 crossbred; 16 head $10-$70 jersey; Baby Heifers Calves, 13 head $10-$150; 4 head $150-$180 beef cross; 1 head $120 crossbred; 1 head $20 jersey.