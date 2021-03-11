Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 757; Last week: 807
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 800-810 pounds $110-$120; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 335 pounds $109; 368 pounds $106; 405 pounds $105; 597 pounds $94; 705-713 pounds $96-$97; 755-771 pounds $85-$94; 860 pounds $85; 1048 pounds $72.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1395-1855 pounds $52-$59 average; 1345-1845 pounds $61-$66 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1090-1475 pounds $50-$59 average; 1135-1415 pounds $60-$73 high; 1140-1395 pounds $40-$49 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 730-1110 pounds $40-$49 average; 870-1065 pounds $50-$60 high; 735-1240 pounds $31-$38 low; Bulls (1-2), 1545-2270 pounds $86-$95 average; 1770-2045 pounds $96-$100 high; 1400-1880 pounds $74-$85 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 6 head $1525-$1800; Approved 9 head $1300-$1425; Medium 3 head $1125-$1275; Common 4 head $775-$1075; Common 4 head $700-$775 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 2. head $850-$925; Common 5 head $675-$775; Springer Heifers, Medium 6 head $875-$1025; Common 11 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 10 head 775 pounds $710; Approved 4 head 450-475 pounds $310-$385; Approved 4 head 550-575 pounds $425-$475; Approved 7 head 650 pounds $535; Medium 1 head 300 pounds $190; Medium 2 head 425 pounds $240-$250; Common 1 head 425 pounds $170; Common 3 head 650 pounds $300; Baby Bull Calves, 14 head $20-$110; 11 head $140-$330 beef cross; 5 head $100-$130 crossbred; 9 head $10-$90 jersey; Baby Heifers, 5 head $60-$100; 6 head $130-$230 beef cross; 2 head $90 crossbred.
