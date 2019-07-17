Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 822; Last week: 633
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers, Large 3, 15 head 318-323 pounds $78-$86; 1 head 360 pounds $73; 10 head 426 pounds $86; 7 pead 562 pounds $80.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows, Breaker 75-80 percent, 8 head 1340-1705 pounds $53-$62; 17 head 1460-2020 pounds $63-$75; Cows, Boner 80-85 percent, 66 head 1040-1590 pounds $53-$62; 33 head 1070-1570 pounds $63-$74; 19 head 1100-1475 pounds $44-$52; Cows, Lean 85-90 percent lean, 39 head 780-1095 pounds $43-$52; 18 head 935-1340 pounds $53-$64; 15 head 750-1055 pounds $33-$37.27; Bulls, 1-2, 25 count 1325-1900 pounds $84-$92; 7 head 1500-2005 pounds $94-$98; 9 head 1075-2100 pounds $75-$83.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 3 head $1325-$1475; Medium 3 head $1075-$125; Common 20 head $700-$1025; Bred Heifers: Medium T1 stage 1 head $925; Common T2 stage 1 head $825; Springer Heifers, Supreme T3 stage 1 head $1425; Approved T3 stage 3 head $1150-$1175; Medium T3 stage 15 head $850-$1075; Common T3 stage 17 head $675-$825; Open Heifers, 3 head 225-275 pounds $125-$140; Common 8 head 320-375 pounds $140-$160; Baby Bull Calves: 26 head $10-$80; 8 head $160-$200 $182.5 beef cross; 6 head $30-$130 $63.33 crossbred; 15 head $5-$40 $19.67 jersey.
Baby Heifer Calves: 9 head $30-$60; 2 head $180 beef cross; 3 head $40-$140 crossbred.
UPI of Bowling Green
Receipts: 277
Steers $1-$2 higher; Heifers steady $1-$2 higher; Slaughter cows steady; Slaughter Bulls $2 higher.
Steers: Medium and Large 1-2, 300-400 pounds $130-$137.50; 400-500 pounds $140-$146; 600-700 pounds $134; 700-800 pounds $125; Medium and Large 3: 400-500 pounds $125; 500-600 pounds $117.50; Small 1: 300-400 pounds $110; 400-500 pounds $110; 500-600 pounds $100; 600-700 pounds $106-$108.
Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2, 300-400 pounds $135-$142 ind. $167.50; 400-500 pounds $125-$142.50; 500-600 pounds $121-$136; 600-700 pounds $122; 700-800 pounds $113.
Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2, 300-400 pounds $117-$129; 400-500 pounds $116-$130; 500-600 pounds $122-$127; 600-700 pounds $115-$118.50; 700-800 pounds $100; 900-1000 pounds $76; Medium and Large 3: 300-400 pounds $112; 400-500 pounds $113-$115; 500-600 pounds 122-127 pounds $119; 600-700 pounds $112.
