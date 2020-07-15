Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 559; Last week: 674
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 298 pounds $86; 335 pounds $94; 354 pounds $86; 420 pounds $91; 465-474 pounds $83-$92; 630 pounds $84; 755 pounds $84; 993 pounds $79; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 565 pounds $97.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1425-1745 pounds $54-$63 average; 1555-1665 pounds $68-$73 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1080-1465 pounds $53-$63 average; 1090-1395 pounds $64-$72 high; 1115-1450 pounds $43-$52 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 745-1085 pounds $43-$53 average; 1020-1080 pounds $56-$62 high; 815-1340 pounds $32-$42 low; Bulls (1-2), 1285-2165 pounds $94-$102 average; 1715-2125 pounds $103-$108 high; 1200-1840 pounds $70-$83 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1475; Common 2 head $750-$925; Bred Heifers, Medium T2 Stage 4 head $810-$900; Springer Heifers, Supreme T3 Stage 4 head $1300-$1400; Approved T3 Stage 6 head $1125-$1225; Approved T3 Stage 1 head $1150 brown swiss; Medium T3 Stage 9 head $900-$1075; Common T3 Stage 6 head $700-$850; Common T3 Stage 1 head $750 jersey; Open Heifers, Supreme 2 head 300-350 pounds $300-$375; Supreme 3 head 400-425 pounds $400-$410; Supreme 1 head 500 pounds $500; Supreme 6 head 650-675 pounds $650; Approved 4 head 300-375 pounds $250-$260; Approved 2 head 450 pounds 4335-$350; Approved 1 head 750 pounds $675; Baby Bull Calves, 24 head $10-$140; 4 head $170-$220 beef cross; 8 head $80-$130 crossbred; 6 head $10-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $30-$70; 3 head $130-$200 beef cross; 1 head $90 crossbred; 1 head $70 jersey.
