Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 871; Last week: 628
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 235 pounds $259.50; 335 pounds $239; 445 pounds $240; 527 pounds $227; 565 pounds $236; 606-643 pounds $203-$213; 685 pounds $218; 750-785 pounds $180-$186; 752 pounds $195 value added; 1055 pounds $159; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 325 pounds $218; 537 pounds $206; 670 pounds $193; Steers (Large 1-2), 280 pounds $218; 455 pounds $ 208; 531-540 pounds $186-$195; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 330 pounds $145; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 205-230 pounds $222-$224; 282 pounds $226; 385-391 pounds. $208-$220; 449 pounds $214; 452 pounds $209; 503-545 pounds $180-$202.50; 576-596 pounds $174-$184; 575-588 pounds $196-$198 value added; 630 pounds $175-$184; 705 pounds $153; 762-767 pounds $162-$168; 920 pounds $140; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 275 pounds $193; 387 pounds $202; 455 pounds $195; 646 pounds $143; 760 pounds $132; Heifers (Large 1-2), 215 pounds $177; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 225 pounds $249; 305 pounds $254; 360-390 pounds $230-$243; 459 pounds $232; 527 pounds $221; 565 pounds $199; 601-613 pounds $192-$201; 675 pounds $192; 750 pounds $172; 805 pounds $170; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 335 pounds $229; 446 pounds $199; 456 pounds $216.50; 532 pounds $192; 569 pounds $183.
Slaughter Cattle: Heifers (Select and Choice 1-2), 1120-1285 pounds $120; Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1255-1910 pounds $89.50-$95.50 average; 1340-1720 pounds $98-$110.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1055-1365 pounds $85-$96.50 average; 1040-1435 pounds $97-$115 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 805-1220 pounds $70-$80 average; 790-1155 pounds $82-$99.50 high; 690-900 pounds $56-$67 low; 1090-1220 pounds $50-$55 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1165-2220 pounds $110-$120.50 average; 1605-2260 pounds $123-$129 high; 1070-1645 pounds $106-$107 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 950-1285 pounds $1075-$1200; 2-4 years old 810-1370 pounds $1050-$1260; 2-4 years old 940-1275 pounds $1060-$1650; 2-8 years old 1000-1240 pounds $925-$1375; 2-8 years old 1085-1270 pounds $1275-$1350; 5-8 years old 980-1385 pounds $910-$1375; 5-8 years old 1210 pounds $1275; less than 8 years old 988-1360 pounds $850-$1150; less than 8 years old 1170 pounds $975; lss than 8 years old 1060-1180 pounds $975-$1150; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 990 pounds $1085; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 800-1235 pounds. $1025-$1525; 2-8 years old 1075 pounds $1500; 5-8 years old 870-1332 pounds $1125-$1525; less than 8 years old 1000-1275 pounds $900-$1350; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf, 2-4 years old 1150 pounds $1625; 2-8 years old 1245-1280 pounds $1475-$1675; 5-8 years old 1120 pounds $1325; less than 8 years old 1180 pounds $1450; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1126-1515 pounds $1800-$2175; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 780 pounds $1175; Heifer Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 735-750 pounds $985-$1150; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 950-1040 pounds $1285-$1425; 2-4 years old 1040-1575 pounds $1185-$1925.