Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 550; Last week: 817
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 450-495 pounds $180-$192; 502-505 pounds $175-$181; 653-665 pounds $155-$165; 714-715 pounds $152-$155; 770 pounds $156; 834 pounds $152.50; 966-974 pounds $146-$149; 1000 pounds $131; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 460-485 pounds $143-$154; 635 pounds $145; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 240 pounds $165-$175; 361-391 pounds $160-$171; 456-465 pounds $165-$171; 515-541 pounds $140-$156; 563 pounds $157.50; 602-612 pounds $138.50-$149.50; 670 pounds $148; 720-721 pounds $127-$135; 735 pounds $145 value added; 765 pounds $137.50; 980 pounds $110; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 297 pounds $146; 453-486 pounds $150-$155; 650 pounds $133; 705 pounds $102; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 200 pounds $185; 298 pounds $195; 359-367 pounds $205-$215; 454 pounds $188; 537 pounds $174; 562-573 pounds $145-$154.50; 612 pounds $130; 660-686 pounds $129-$142; 746 pounds $137; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 295 pounds $177.50; 367 pounds $174; 442 pounds $140; 477 pounds $155; 505 pounds $145.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1295-1745 pounds $78-$84.50 average; 1455-1765 pounds $85.50-$102.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1005-1405 pounds $73-$85 average; 1040-1545 pounds $86.50-$108 high; 1095-1100 pounds $65-$70; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 860-985 pounds $64-$66 average; 770-1090 pounds $68-$78.50 high; 810-850 pounds $56-$59 low; 960 pounds $43 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1265-1820 pounds $98-$103 average; 1470-2190 pounds $107-$121 high.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1055 pounds $1035; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 955-1095 pounds $850-$1010; 2-4 years old 985-1300 pounds $875-$1235; 2-4 years old 1025-1390 pounds $1175-$1360; 2-8 years old 1375 pounds $1160; 2-8 years old 1085-1570 pounds $960-$1360; 5-8 years old 1025 pounds $825; 5-8 years old 1100-1600 pounds $825-$1350; 5-8 years old 1085-1311 pounds $900-$1210; less than 5 years old 995 pounds $810; less than 8 years old 1150-$1342 pounds $925-$1035; less than 8 years old 1090-1537 pounds $825-$1210; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 865 pounds $760; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 980 pounds $1085; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 890-1100 pounds $950-$1175; 2-8 years old 1320 pounds $1235; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1200 pounds $1225; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 940 pounds $1125; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1115 pounds $1050.