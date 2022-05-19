Farmers Regional Livestock – Glasgow
Receipts: 618; Last week: 992
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 452 pounds $169; 506-532 pounds $171-$183; 588 pounds $172.50; 551 pounds $190 value added; 662 pounds $154; 660 pounds $167.50; 750 pounds $137; 802 pounds $144; 914 pounds $134; 1095 pounds $127.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 620 pounds $132; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 200-238 pounds $181-$190; 204 pounds $201 fancy; 254-275 pounds $177-$185.50; 302 pounds $170; 355-383 pounds $155-$166; 440-446 pounds $159-$160; 450-480 pounds $148-$161.50; 512-540 pounds $143-$150; 558-585 pounds $141.50-$155.50; 623 pounds $141.50; 660 pounds $127.50; 700-738 pounds $127-$132; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 200 pounds $210; 278 pounds $192.50; 304 pounds $190; 362-375 pounds $156-$167; 374 pounds $181 fancy; 425 pounds $171; 452 pounds $178; 516-545 pounds $160-$171.50; 550-584 pounds $145-$158; 660-665 pounds $135.50-$140; 762-765 pounds $120-$125.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1365-1565 pounds $83-$84 average; 1060 pounds $85-$93 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1365-1565 pounds $83-$84 average; 1060-1665 pounds $85-$93 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 875-1300 pounds $82-$89 average; 1015-1515 pounds $90.50-$117.50 high; 1005-1135 pounds $77-$80.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 785-1020 pounds $57-$65 average; 765-1095 pounds $68.50-$80 high; 780 pounds $54 low; 790 pounds $49 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1305-2115 pounds $107-$119 average; 1475-1980 pounds $122.50-$133 high; 1475 pounds $95 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old, 1020 pounds $1075; 2-4 years old 765-1050 pounds $750-$935; 2-8 years old 965-1115 pounds $760-$875; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 970-1075 pounds $875-$1000; 2-4 years old 930 pounds $1060; 2-8 years old 1060 pounds $900; 2-8 years old 1045-1328 pounds $800-$1200; 2-8 years old 985-1267 pounds $850-$1110; 870-930 pounds $700-$760; 5-8 years old 942 pounds $835; less than 8 years old 885-1215 pounds $735-$885; less than 8 years old 1040-1140 pounds $885-$1050; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 880 pounds $925; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-8 years old 875 pounds $785; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1060-1205 pounds $1075-$1275; 5-8 years old 1020-1180 pounds $925-$1175; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1065-1140 pounds $1100-$1275; 5-8 years old 1170-1260 pounds $1260-$1310; less than 8 years old 1130 pounds $1150; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 755 pounds $775.