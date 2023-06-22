Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 835; Last week: 859
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 458 pounds $250; 531 pounds $236.50; 602-633 pounds $230-$233.50; 625 pounds $250; 743-747 pounds $211-$217; 775 pounds $210; 810 pounds $196; 870 pounds $186; 990 pounds $184; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 540 pounds $215; 607-620 pounds $193-$200; 740 pounds $200; 765 pounds $190; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 211-240 pounds $127.50-$151; 505 pounds $162.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 298 pounds $227.50-$230; 376-393 pounds $226-$231; 420-442 pounds $218-$229.50; 451 pounds $217-$218; 559-596 pounds $209-$214; 655-678 pounds $200-$205; 708 pounds $200; 813 pounds $186; 860 pounds $174; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 245 pounds $217.50; 280 pounds $217.50; 305-345 pounds $190-$210; 445 pounds $200; 511-530 pounds $204.50-$215; 583 pounds $181; 600-620 pounds $200-$203; 770 pounds $184; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 222 pounds $202.50; 365 pounds $177.50; 445 pounds $162.50; 462 pounds $181; 540 pounds $179; 638 pounds $177.50; 730 pounds $166.50; Bulls (Medum and Large 1-2), 294 pounds $255; 375 pounds $ 247; 447 pounds $239; 521 pounds $233; 607 pounds $220.50; 673 pounds $210; 745 pounds $190; 750 pounds $182.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 225 pounds $235; 255 pounds $222.50; 325 pounds $217.50; 361-383 pounds $220.50-$221; 420-440 pounds $190; 468-476 pounds $199-$220; 510-548 pounds $200-$217.50; 570-574 pounds $202-$210; 618-635 pounds $202.50-$205; 667-690 pounds $182.50-$200; 722 pounds $190; 950 pounds $165; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 285 pounds $197.50; 330-345 pounds $180-$192.50; 385 pounds $207.50; 420 pounds $176; 485-495 pounds $157.50-$162.50; 550-557 pounds $170-$187.50; 730 pounds $157.50; Dairy Heifers (Large 3), 315 pounds $122.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1460-1650 pounds $95.50-$106.50 average; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 870-1430 pounds $80-$99.50 average; 925-1460 pounds $100-$113.05 high; 925-1270 pounds $65-$79.50 low; 830-1035 pounds $55-$60 very low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 590-945 pounds $70-$83.50 average; 630-1050 pounds $56-$67.50 low; 725-975 pounds $38-$54 very low; Bulls (1), 1165-1820 pounds $115-$124 average; 1310-2165 pounds $125-$133 high; 1120-1345 pounds $94.50-$106.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 700-1055 pounds $425-$1025; 2-8 years old 965 pounds $885; less than 5 years old 865 pounds $785; Stock Cows (Medium and Large 2), 2-4 years old 630 pounds $400; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 820-945 pounds $635-$1160; 2-8 years old 770-1445 pounds $700-$1525; 2-8 years old 785-1225 pounds $675-$1325; less than 5 years old 1145-1460 pounds $935-$1350; less than 5 years old 880-1235 pounds $710-$1085; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), ,over 2 years old 860 pounds $1010; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 975 pounds $935; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf, 2-8 years old 725-1525 pounds $835-$2300; 2-8 years old 770-1545 pounds $875-$2225; Bulls (Medium and large 1-2), over 2 years old 825-1020 pounds $960-$1450; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), over 2 years old 750 pounds $1400.