Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 735; Last week: 885
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers, 283 pounds $67; 425 pounds $65; Heifers (Medium and Large), 255-270 pounds $102-$108.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1430-1780 pounds $44-$51 average dressing; 1485-1600 pounds $55-$60 high dressing; 1515 pounds $40 low dressing; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1070-1475 pounds $42-$52 average dressing; 1075-1425 pounds $52-$61 high dressing; 1125-1445 pounds $32-$41 low dressing; 770-1065 pounds $32-$41 average dressing; 885-1180 pounds $43-$48 high dressing; 740-1340 pounds $23-$30 low dressing; Bulls 1-2, 1545-1885 pounds $73-$79 average dressing; 1810-1965 pounds $80-$84 high dressing; 1510 pounds $64 low dressing.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows: Supreme 1 head $1475; Approved 6 head $1275-$1350; Medium 5 head $1100-$1200; Common 25 head $700-$1025; Common 3 head $575-$660 Jersey; Bred Heifers: Medium 2 head $800-$825; Common 6 head $485-$725; Springer Heifers: Approved 2 head $1075-$1150; Medium 12 head $850-$1050; Common 12 head $650-$825; Baby Bull Calves: 41 head $5-$60; 12 head $110-$210 beef cross; 5 head $40-$100 crossbred; 9 head $5-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 19 head $5-$40; 6 head $100-$170 beef cross; 4 head $30-$60 cross bred.
